A brief statement from the PBM team reads that Bird died on Friday, after being hospitalized for an illness.

“PBM is deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Paul Bird, owner of the Paul Bird Motorsport team.”

“Paul Bird passed away today at the age of 56 after a short stay in hospital due to illness. Paul’s family requests privacy at this time.”

Bird was mainly involved in BSB, where his team, PBM, won eight drivers’ titles.

PBM’s first success came under the late Steve Hislop in 2002, before Shane Byrne – who replaced Hislop – claimed the first of his five titles with the team in 2003.

Byrne won again for the team in 2012, adding three more titles to his career six in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

PBM were crowned champions again in 2019, when they signed ex-MotoGP rider Scott Redding to ride his Ducati, while Josh Brookes did it again the following season.

Paul Bird’s facility also managed Kawasaki’s participation in World Superbike from 2009 to 2011, but Provec took over in 2012, when one of PBM’s trucks was found loaded with drugs, weapons and ammunition while trying to enter the UK. United.

Bird told MotorCycleNews that a gang had planted these contraband items on his trucks, while the driver, Phil Roe, was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

PBM made its debut in MotoGP in 2012, with the advent of the CRT (Claiming Rule Team) regulation, fielding James Ellison on an Aprilia ART and obtaining a ninth place as best result on two occasions.

The team continued in 2013 with Michael Laverty and Yonny Hernandez, with Broc Parkes replacing the latter in 2014 before the team pulled out of Grand Prix racing.

Bird also scored a TT success with Ian Hutchinson in 2015 and contested other national races in the UK. However, he was placed on a drug ban in 2019 that was due to last until 2026.

PBM currently top the BSB table with Tommy Bridewell and Glenn Iriwn. It is not yet clear what the team’s plans will be for the future, with the next fixture set for 15-17 September at Oulton Park.