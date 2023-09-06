The accident that occurred to Pecco Bagnaia last Sunday at the start of the Catalunya Grand Prix, where after being thrown from his Ducati he was hit by Brad Binder’s KTM, closely resembles other accidents which unfortunately did not end as well as the champion’s of the current world.

The last one, two years ago, took place during a Moto3 session at the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, where the young Swiss rider Jason Dupasquier fell on the asphalt and was hit by Ayumu Sasaki, who was coming from behind and he managed to avoid it. Two days later, the young pilot could not get over his injuries and lost his life.

In Misano, where the San Marino Grand Prix will be held this weekend, we had another moment we will never forget in 2010, when the young Japanese talent Shoya Tomizawa remained in the middle of the track after a crash, with Alex De Angelis and Scott Redding who failed to avoid it, resulting in his death.

But if one of these incidents will remain engraved in the minds of all fans, it is the one that took the life of Marco Simoncelli in Sepang in 2011. The young Italian talent fell during the MotoGP race, unfortunately being hit by Colin Edwards and Valentino Rossi .

The image of the driver’s father, Paolo, standing outside the circuit’s medical center waiting for news and holding on to a thread of hope will never be erased from the minds of fans around the world.

After that fateful death, Paolo Simoncelli retired from motorcycling for years, created a foundation and, little by little, made a comeback, becoming the patron of a team that bears the name of his son, the “Sic58 Scuadra Corse “, who competes in Moto3 with Kaito Toba and Riccardo Rossi.

The accident of Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

As usual, on the Sunday after the races, the Italian team released a press release with the outcome of the weekend, as well as an assessment by Simoncelli (Paolo’s blog), who wanted to share his feelings on what happened with Bagnaia’s crash .

“I would like to conclude by explaining my thoughts on the MotoGP race; in my opinion we have to thank Bastianini’s mistake if Bagnaia came out practically unscathed from the scary accident”.

“You find it strange but think about it, if Enea hadn’t somehow reduced the leading group Pecco was in charge of, the risk of investing him at least a second time would have risen drastically. Fortunately it went well and I send a hug to both I wish you a speedy recovery. We all know that where there’s speed there’s danger but motorcycling is passion and you can’t stop it”.

Bastianini knocked four other riders to the ground and braked everyone coming from behind, thus preventing the whole field from reaching turn 2, where Bagnaia crashed, at full speed and without seeing what was there. Which could have resulted in a multiple crash for the 2022 world champion and current championship leader.

Despite the traumatic visual impact of what happened and the fact that Binder’s bike passed over his leg, Pecco will be at Misano this weekend for the San Marino GP, on the circuit named after Marco Simoncelli in honor of the late rider from Coriano .