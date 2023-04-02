MotoGP 2023, GP Argentina: the order of arrival

The summary of the race

Phenomenal race for Marco Bezzecchi That he conquered the first victory of his career in MotoGP on the same circuit where in 2018 he obtained his first victory in the World Championship with KTM in Moto3. The VR46 rider won by gap and is the new leader of the World Championship following the crash of Francesco Bagnaia when the 2022 world champion was in second position after getting the better of Alex Marquez.

Johann Zarco and Alex Marquez took the podium together with Bezzecchi, followed by Franco Morbidelli, Jorge Martin, Jack Miller, Fabio Quartararo, Luca Marini, Alex Rins and Fabio Di Giannantonio to complete the top-10.

Ducati domination continues

Brad Binder was an exception yesterday, the Ducatis continue to colonize the podium and it was the same today in the wet at Termas de Rio Hondo. Even without the two official riders from the Borgo Panigale manufacturer (Bastianini absent due to injury and Bagnaia crashed) today the Ducatis were first, second and third. Yamaha with Franco Morbidelli was the first of the other manufacturers to finish, today in the wet the Aprilia sank on a track that on paper should have exalted the RS-GPs.

The next appointment

The MotoGP will be back on track in two weeks in the United States in Austin, Texas on the Circuit of the Americas for the third round of the 2023 championship. In this break, after the first back to back that inaugurated the season, the decision on the double long lap penalty that Marc Marquez on paper would have served here in Argentina when the eight-time world champion had participated in the race staged on the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit. Enea Bastianini could also return to Texas after breaking his scapula a week ago in Portimao.