MotoGP or DucatiGP?

The Sachsenring weekend confirmed once more how the Ducati has monopolized the World Championship. In the Sunday Grand Prix, the first five positions were the prerogative of the Desmosedici, and the first of the others was Jack Miller, only sixth at the finish line.

Not only the final results, but also the dynamics of the races speak for themselves: under normal conditions, and therefore without crashes or unstable weather conditions, “Pecco” Bagnaia he sets the pace and can only be disturbed by various Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi. However, all are Ducatisti, as are Luca Marini and Johann Zarco – always in the orbit of the podium – and as is Enea Bastianini, who has yet to return to 100% from the fracture of his right shoulder blade.

Constructors ranking

One fact catches the eye and concerns the constructors’ classification. As is known, the latter takes into account the best score achieved by one of its teams (factory or satellite) in a race. It follows that for each weekend there is a maximum of 37 points (12 for the Sprint and 25 for the GP). After seven World Championship grands prix, therefore, a manufacturer can have at most 259 points: well, Ducati has brought home some 248The 95.75%.

The numbers in this ranking perfectly tell the dominance that the Borgo Panigale manufacturer is exercising over the World Championship. Only the Termas de Rio Hondo and Jerez Sprints (won by Brad Binder) and the Austin race, which saw the triumph of Alex Rins, “dirty” the data. In the remaining 11 rounds, Ducati got the full booty. Merit of a space Desmosedici, of course, but also of a technical abyss of Honda and Yamaha that is tearing apart relations with Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo.