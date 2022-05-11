The weather has always been a very important variable at Le Mans, where conditions can change significantly in just a few minutes. This weekend, however, it seems that the French track could be “kissed” by the sun, offering MotoGP riders only dry sessions.

Something practically unprecedented in those parts, which however is welcomed with enthusiasm by Michelin, which despite having confirmed almost in full the solutions of 2021, thinks it can take away some great satisfaction in terms of performance in these conditions. Or at least this seems to be the idea of ​​the manager Piero Taramasso.

“I’ve been monitoring the forecast for two or three weeks already and that should already be a positive note, because it looks like there will be good weather all weekend. Not only should it be dry, but it should also be hot, so we expect temperatures. of the asphalt around 35 degrees, very good for Le Mans. In addition, if we consider that the asphalt offers a lot of grip without being aggressive with the tires, this will allow us to use compounds that tend to be soft. Maybe we will also see some different choices than in the recent past, but there may be an opportunity to strike some new records, ”Taramasso told Motorsport.com.

What kind of solutions will you bring for the front?

“We will propose three symmetrical solutions. The soft and the medium are exactly the same as in 2021. As for the hard, last year we brought an asymmetrical tire, but this year we opted for a symmetrical one with the same stiffness on both. sides, which we think will be useful with the temperatures forecast for this weekend. “

Is it all confirmed at the rear?

“They are exactly the same three tires we brought to Le Mans in 2020 and 2021. They are three solutions that have already proven they can work. Hard could be a good option if the asphalt temperature were to exceed 35 degrees and a few rider wanted to look for a little more stability. But probably the two best solutions are the medium and the soft, with the latter being the most used in the last two years in the dry “.

Piero Taramasso Photo by: Courtesy of Michelin

Let’s take a step back to Jerez, I guess you are satisfied with the results from the Spanish GP …

“For being Jerez, I think it was a good race. We are talking about a circuit where it is very difficult to overtake, so you rarely see exciting races. The pace of Bagnaia and Quartararo was very high, so it was possible to see that the potential of the bikes and tires was very high. Behind there was a bit of a show between Miller and Marquez, who returned to do one of his spectacular rescues, but at the end of their battle Aleix Espargaro took advantage of it, who in the end he still had very good times. “

All records have also been broken in Andalusia …

“The tires worked very well, because even in Jerez we managed to set all the records despite the reduced range compared to 2021: the absolute track record, that of the race lap and also that of the race distance were improved. lowered by about 5 “. This is positive, moreover the tires proved to be constant, with a good level of wear even on a track that is usually very demanding. It was definitely a positive weekend “.

The tires seem to adapt well to all bikes: also in this case we found five different ones in the first six places …

“Once again we saw almost all the manufacturers up there. This makes everything a little more spectacular, but above all it confirms that today everyone can win or get on the podium in MotoGP. So it’s a very open championship for everyone.”

The choice was unique for everyone, probably another confirmation of the fact that the tires work well on every bike …

“Everyone used the hard on the front and the medium on the rear. From Friday it was understood that it could be the most effective combination, so the choice was easy. Then in the end it is a choice that paid off, so they were all enough. happy “.

Only Quartararo after the race spoke of the increase in the pressure of the front tire when it was glued to Bagnaia …

“The pressure that rises is a phenomenon that can happen, but it depends on many factors: the temperature of the track, the type of bike, the riding style of the rider, the setting of the bike. Then maybe there are riders who can be more sensitive than others, who can immediately be affected by this thing, and others who, on the other hand, even with a pressure value that is already high enough, still manage to be very fast. Then there may also be teams that may be able to control this situation better than others . But it’s something that can actually happen in today’s MotoGP “.

In Jerez we also saw the first race of the MotoE, what were the results? And what are your expectations for Le Mans?

“There will be the same specifications as they had at Jerez, so a single solution both front and rear. In Spain they worked very well with very high temperatures on the asphalt, over 40 degrees, so I don’t think there will be. big problems at Le Mans. The bike has changed a lot compared to last year, because it is 15 kg lighter, but the problem is that the riders didn’t have too much time to work on the setting and find a new balance. Also at Le Mans so I think they will still have to work in free practice in search of better balance of the bike “.