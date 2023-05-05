The young Spaniard underwent surgery at the Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Díaz, part of the Quirón Salud group in Madrid, to resolve the nerve entrapment problems in his right arm that have caused him so many headaches this season, to the point to abandon the race at the Portuguese Grand Prix and risk doing the same at Jerez.

After this new episode of pain on the Andalusian track, the MotoGP World Championship doctors carried out new tests on Raul Fernandez to determine exactly what was wrong with the rider.

Finally, after struggling in Monday’s test, in which he managed just three laps per session before having to stop to recover, Raul underwent tests on Tuesday and Wednesday, which determined an acute degree of compartment syndrome, which the pilot himself described as “three-compartmental”.

Doctor Antonio Maria Foruria, a traumatologist specializing in orthopedic surgery, was assigned to operate on the rider on Thursday afternoon: the surgery gave a positive result and the rehabilitation process has already begun.

“As you know, I underwent surgery. The first thing to do is thank Dr. Foruria for the incredible surgery he performed, as I did not suffer from normal compartment syndrome, but from tricompartment syndrome, with nine muscles interested,” Raul explained on his social networks on Friday.

“Now the difficult part begins, because we have to prepare everything with the aim of arriving in France in the best shape possible,” added the 2021 Moto2 vice-world champion.

As always in these cases, the pilots try to shorten the deadlines to try to return as soon as possible, and it is no different in this case. However, the operation that the San Martin de la Vega driver underwent requires, in normal cases, four to six weeks of recovery. A time that could be significantly reduced for a physically elite athlete at the highest level.

The problem is that the French Grand Prix, the fifth round of the 2023 MotoGP calendar, starts on Friday next week and the day before, Thursday, Raul will have to undergo a check-up at the same circuit so that the doctors can give him the green light to get on the saddle. Therefore, he only has a week to understand whether the evolution of the surgery will allow him to race or not.

The news of the Spaniard’s operation overlaps with the announcement of the forfeit due to injury of box mate Miguel Oliveira, following a new accident he suffered at the start of Sunday’s race in Jerez. The Portuguese has suffered a fractured humerus and a tear in the labrum of the anterior ligament in his shoulder, which means he will be out for France, as announced by the squad.

Lorenzo Savadori, who was already present at the Jerez tests on Monday in place of Oliveira, will replace the Portuguese for the French GP, an important race because it was the one with the highest number of spectators in 2022.