Ducati’s dominance in the MotoGP World Championship, accentuated this season after having been evident in recent years, accompanied by the clear growth of KTM, has left the Japanese manufacturers unable to react, dragging down their riders, some of them with unquestionable levels of quality and talent.

If we remove Pecco Bagnaia, 2022 world champion with Ducati, the three previous MotoGP champions Fabio Quartararo with Yamaha (2021), Joan Mir with Suzuki (2020) and Marc Márquez with Honda (2013, 2014 and 2016-2019 ), are now struggling to the point that the league itself fears it has “lost” them.

Quartararo, who has scored points in all Sunday races this season, is 8th in the general standings with 57 points, 103 behind the leader Bagnaia. Márquez is 19th with 15 points, 145 behind the Ducati rider, while Mir, in his first year with Honda after four seasons with Suzuki, has only scored in one (Portimao) of the 14 races held so far, including those in the sprint and on Sunday, and is 24th in the general classification with 5 points, 155 from the leader. In short, none of the three appear to be able to fight for a win, much less enter the championship fight.

Miguel Oliveira, rider of the RNF-Aprilia team and one of the most cultured and analytical people on the MotoGP grid, understands that the difficulties encountered by riders like Márquez and Quartararo are due to current bikes.”There are no riders capable of surpassing the skills of the bikes,” Miguel explained to Motorsport.com when asked to address the issue.

“This sport has always been a symbiosis between the rider and the bike, and in the end the rider who understands the machine best and gets the most out of the bike is the one who finishes first. At this time, the development of aerodynamics has had a decisive influence on the fact that motorcycles, inevitably, begin to take on a slightly higher proportion and percentage of performance than in the past. With today’s bikes, it’s more difficult for the rider to make a difference,” he says.

Physically limited to the Sachsenring

Oliveira finished the German GP in 10th place, as Aprilia did first, despite not having fully recovered from the injury suffered in Jerez that prevented him from racing at Le Mans, an ailment that continues to limit him to his shoulder and left arm.

“Physically the injury limited me to the point that in the middle of the race I started to lose strength. I couldn’t put full pressure on my left arm because as the laps went by the joint started to move and I didn’t have stability. and that caused me a lot of pain,” she explained. “Although the fact that I started so far back on the grid (15th) and that I suffered a bit from a lack of traction perhaps penalized me even more than my physical limitations”.

Last year Aprilia (“Aprilia”, he corrects) was in the fight for victories and, right up to the end, for the title, while this year they are far behind Ducati. “This 2023 bike still has a lot to explore. They will have their reasons. I just finished two races, so I have little to say. I don’t know what they are suffering or complaining about. From my point of view, the only thing I what is clear is that if I manage to qualify further on, I will be able to obtain much better results. And this would put us in another position, another prism to understand the situation. But first I have to recover well physically to understand what the bike is missing,” he said Portuguese.