The British Grand Prix offered us the Aprilias again in good shape, as expected at the beginning of the year, the return from the summer break seems to have done the Noale-based company good, which won with Aleix in Sunday’s race Espargaro placing all four RS-GPs in the top 10, three of which in the top five. Miguel Oliveira also stood out, author of a great comeback from 16th box to the final fourth position.

The Portuguese of the RNF team remained at the foot of the podium, after having narrowly missed it and proving to be a specialist in treacherous conditions. Just when the first drops of rain began to disrupt the race, Oliveira managed to get back on track to threaten his factory make mate Maverick Vinales, who managed to put his wheels in front of the finish line.

“Coming back from 16th position was a good result, we came close to the podium and also to victory”, explained a satisfied Oliveira at the end of the weekend. “Certainly the rain helped me make up more of the time I had lost because I simply took more risks and was lucky not to crash. Too bad we couldn’t keep Brad behind [Binder]! I gave everything up to the last corner, but I wasn’t close enough to try to overtake”.

It’s not the first time that the Portuguese has shown himself to be particularly competitive in conditions like those seen at Silverstone. Dry track but raindrops present which upset concentration more than the asphalt: “When you see raindrops on the visor you become more cautious. It’s a bit of a strange situation, because you have to keep pushing to keep the tires warm. If you go too careful maybe it’s worse, but if you push too hard you can fall. It’s hard to see where the limit is. I took some risks and was lucky not to crash.”

After a difficult period, the fourth position of the RNF rider is certainly a good first step towards recovery. Also recovered physically, Oliveira started the second part of the season with an excellent result, which more than on a technical level bodes well also in terms of morale: “It’s definitely a nice mental boost. Coming back fully recovered is also good, I struggled with my forearm all weekend, the last couple of laps were tough. But it’s a matter of picking up the pace and getting the most out of me and the bike. It was a solid weekend for all the Aprilias in general, I’m happy to be there in the top 5″.

“I hope the season can start to take the right path, we have the 2022 bike, we are getting the most out of the package. We’ll see, I think something can come out, you can’t expect to overturn the bike too much, because the two specifications are different, but not too much in terms of performance, so let’s see what updates I will have and if anything really significant will be brought “, he concludes Portuguese.