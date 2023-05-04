Bad luck continues to characterize the beginning of Miguel Oliveira’s adventure with the RNF Racing Aprilia. After missing the Argentine Grand Prix due to an injury to his right leg sustained in the opening race in Portugal, the Portuguese driver was forced to raise the white flag also in view of next week’s French Grand Prix.

In fact, the standard-bearer of Razlan Razali’s team was injured again during the first lap of the Spanish Grand Prix: after a contact with Fabio Quartararo he crashed rather disastrously and was immediately diagnosed with a dislocated left shoulder at the Medical Center.

Unfortunately for Miguel, the further checks he underwent later also highlighted a fracture of the humerus and a lesion of the anterior ligament labrum. Injuries that will not lead to surgery, but which will require a period of rest, which will prevent him from taking to the track at Le Mans.

However, RNF Racing will still line up two RS-GPs on French soil, because Oliveira will be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori, who has already had the opportunity to work with the team during the collective tests in Jerez de la Frontera this week , in which it had already replaced Portuguese.

It will also be necessary to understand what will be the conditions of the other rider of the team, the Spaniard Raul Fernandez, who will undergo surgery today to overcome a compartment syndrome problem that has affected him since the beginning of the season.