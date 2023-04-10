Oliveira is ready to return

After missing practically the entire race in Portimão – his home GP – due to being hit by Marc Marquez, Miguel Oliveira he also had to raise the white flag for Termas de Rio Hondo, the second round of the 2023 World Championship. The Portuguese’s absence, however, should end soon.

The RNF team rider will be back on track at Austin, for the race weekend which runs from 14 to 16 April, subject to passing the checks by the doctors, which will be carried out on Thursday. This was communicated by the RNF team itself.

Oliveira’s words

“It was a shame to skip Argentina but I am looking forward to working with the team again. In Austin it will be important to score points, both in the Sprint and in the main race“, this is the comment of the Portuguese.

Austin weekend

The World Championship will interrupt the break from motor racing this weekend, which stopped just at Easter. The venue for the challenge will be the splendid Circuit of the Americas in Austin, the track on which Marc Marquez achieved his first career victory in MotoGP in 2013 in his second race in the premier class. The race weekend will begin at 17.45 on Friday with the first free practice session, at 22.00 in PL2. Saturday PL3 at 5.10pm, qualifying from 5.50pm and sprint at 10pm. The race is scheduled for Sunday at 9pm.