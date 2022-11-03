Miguel Oliveira will compete for the next two seasons with Aprilia contract, support and official equipment, while racing in the RNF satellite facility. The agreement reached between the Italian manufacturer and Razlan Razali’s team guarantees the Portuguese motorcycles and engines identical to those used this year by Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro, with the latter fighting for the championship almost to the end.

In particular, what convinced Oliveira to join the project after so many years in KTM was the competitive leap of the motorcycles from Noale. The Austrian manufacturer also left him without a place in the official garage, despite having offered him to improve the contract and continue with the satellite team, a condition that the Portuguese discarded.

On Tuesday, in the 2023 pre-season official tests that will take place at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, where the last grand prix of the season is held this weekend, Oliveira will have her first contact with Aprilia, the same bike that she will leave on Sunday afternoon Aleix Espargaro (or that of 2022).

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I don’t know if physically they will be the same bikes or if they will be new units, one for me and one for Raul Fernandez, with the same materials that Aleix and Maverick had this year”, explained the Portuguese on Thursday of the Grand Prix. of Valencia to Motorsport.com.

The engine will be the same specification they had this year, while the factory team will have an evolution in 2023. “Yes, the engine will be like this year’s,” continued Oliveira. “But I think on Tuesday we will have new or used engines in a test, as these are official tests.”

What is clear is that when the Portuguese signed with Aprilia at the end of August, the RS-GPs were fighting for podiums, while in the final part of the season, especially in the Asian trip, the drop was impressive, and anyone would worry.

“I’m not very worried, surely there has been some technical cause that will have prevented them from continuing with the progression they were having. But personally I believe that this drop coincided with a particular moment in the championship, in which Aleix was still fighting for the championship and created an environment in the team that was not what was needed to go fast, “explained Oliveira. .

“It doesn’t worry me because what Aprilia showed in the first two thirds of the championship is that the bike arrives on very different circuits and they are always there. It is possible that there is a technical explanation, but I also think it influenced the fact that they were fighting for the championship, ”concluded the current KTM driver.