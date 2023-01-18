Never in the history of MotoGP have there been three different champions in as many years, and this has undoubtedly increased the expectations of the other riders. Between 2012 and 2019, only two riders had managed to win a title in the premier class: Jorge Lorenzo twice and Marc Marquez even six. Since 2020, in just three years, Joan Mir, Fabio Quartararo and Pecco Bagnaia have written the … Continue reading

#MotoGP #Oliveira #Ill #world #champion #matter #time