The current crisis at Yamaha and Honda has prompted Dorna Sports to consider restoring manufacturer concessions in a bid to help struggling Japanese brands.

However, Oliveira believes that teams with more bikes should be restricted and that smaller, struggling teams should receive more test days and tires than successful ones.

The Aprilia RNF rider raced on a concession basis with KTM, where he competed in 2019-20 in Tech3 before moving up to the factory squad for 2021-2022.

Speaking to Motorsport.com at the British Grand Prix, he said: “My view is that we should create a system where, first and foremost, there is an equal technical approach in MotoGP racing.”

“This starts with the number of bikes on the starting grid. I don’t think that now that the championship has allowed Ducati to have eight bikes on the grid, we should take them off the grid.”

“But at least we try to find a balance, because we know that track time is precious and if you have eight bikes you get more data than other manufacturers. It’s a matter of strategy.”

“I think if you had more bikes you should be much more limited in terms of homologations, test days, people you take to tests and tires you use in tests.”

“This also applies to manufacturers who have two bikes. Perhaps that manufacturer with two bikes on the grid, who is struggling the most, could be granted more days of testing, more tires to test, more chances of completing a plan to get precious time on the track”.

The concessions were introduced in 2014 in an effort to help balance performance and provide a more competitive platform for prospective builders. Which helped bring Suzuki, Aprilia and KTM onto the grid between 2015 and 2017.

Those who raced under concessions received a number of benefits over manufacturers who did not, which at the time included Honda and Yamaha, including unlimited testing during the season, increased engine stock and unlimited engine development.

To be considered for concessions, when they were introduced in 2014, a manufacturer had to be new to the grid or have not won a dry race the previous year. Concessions were stripped from a manufacturer after they accumulated six concession points in a season, determined on the basis of results: three for a win, two for a second and one for a third place.

Aprilia was the last manufacturer to lose concessions, last year, so in 2023 all manufacturers abide by the same rules.

Under the current regulatory framework, the only regulatory alternative for a marque to have these concessions again would be for none of its riders to achieve a single podium finish in the Sunday races – something Honda and Yamaha have already achieved with Alex’s win. Rins in the Grand Prix of the Americas and with Fabio Quartararo’s third place in that same race.

Oliveira continued: “Concessions shouldn’t be a fixed issue. I think you have to gain and lose and of course if you score a lot of points in the match then you lose the concessions.”

“If, on the other hand, you don’t score enough points in the match, then maybe you can make some concessions to this team.”

“It would probably create a more equal technical possibility for the teams, because if you don’t have test days and you already have eight bikes, it would be quite difficult for you to bring an update.”

“I don’t think the concessions approach should be just to help Japanese manufacturers. I would say it should serve to bring the whole grid a little closer together.”