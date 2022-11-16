The MotoGP grid will undergo many changes ahead of the 2023 season, one of the most varied in terms of rider movement. One of those who will change his sights with the start of the new season is Miguel Oliveira, who after spending almost his entire career with KTM, has decided to end his relationship with the Austrian firm at the end of 2022.

His future? The Aprilia satellite of the newborn and re-founded RNF. The Portuguese rider was only able to get on his new bike two days after the end of the season, on the occasion of the official test in Valencia.

His feeling with the RS-GP was good right from the start and it didn’t take him long to get good lap times. Oliveira ended the day with the fourth fastest time, even if the results of this first test of the pre-season should always be taken with a grain of salt.

“It was very positive to see him lapping in 1’30″3, when he was doing 1’30″1 with the KTM. It’s already a great result for a first day on the bike, after only 60 or 70 laps”, said Wilco Zeelenberg , sports director of the RNF, after the checkered flag of the tests.

Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, it is still strange to see the rider from Setubal on a non-KTM MotoGP bike. The Mattighofen factory’s handling of its riders for 2023 has been beyond strange. They got rid of Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez in a very questionable way and offered Oliveira, the driver with the most wins for the brand, a seat as a satellite driver.

In his four seasons astride an RC16 in the premier class, two as a satellite rider and two as a factory rider, Oliveira amassed five wins, seven podiums and one pole position. He was also the only rider to stand on the top step of the podium in 2022, winning races in Indonesia and Thailand.

By contrast, Brad Binder, the only one of the four riders who will remain with the Austrian team again next year, scored two victories and five podiums. However, the South African has proved far more consistent, scoring more points in three years than his former teammate in four.

“I think it’s been a successful four years,” Oliveira told Motorsport.com at Valencia. “Things didn’t go as smoothly as I would have liked,” he added.

Nor should we ignore the difficult moments he went through in 2019 and 2020, with serious injuries that kept him away from the circuits and cost him “some good results”.

“But I think I’ve made a good progression since I made my debut in 2019. I think I’ll leave feeling like I didn’t do what I wanted in terms of results,” lamented the Portuguese.

Oliveira didn’t hide that he would have liked to continue in KTM, even if he was the one who turned down the offer to return to Tech3. “It would have been nice to have had more time in KTM, but that’s the way it is and we hope to be able to do it later.”

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, Pit Beirer Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When asked to pick a highlight from his time at KTM, Oliveira picked his first MotoGP win at the 2020 Styrian Grand Prix. In that race, Miguel was able to first catch up and then pass Pol Espargaró and Jack Miller in the last corner.

“I would definitely pick the first win. It was amazing,” he recalled. “The two wins this season have also been very good, but the first win is the one that has the biggest impact on you.”

When Motorsport.com asked him if he felt the time was right to end his relationship with KTM, Oliveira put it another way: “It’s the right time to take on another challenge. That’s how I feel.” he answered.

“As I’ve said in the past, I’m very grateful for the opportunities KTM has given me. Here’s the feeling: it’s time to start another project.”

Looks like it’s not going badly for now. Raul Fernandez, with whom he will share the team and who is also leaving KTM, shared Miguel’s good feelings in the first test of the pre-season.