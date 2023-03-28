The Portuguese Grand Prix kicked off a 2023 MotoGP season that was anything but quiet. Crashes, accidents and injuries characterized the opening round of the championship and the consequences are also dragging on in Argentina, where the second grand prix of the year is staged this weekend. The last, in chronological order, to forfeit for Termas de Rio Hondo is Miguel Oliveira, unwilling protagonist of Sunday’s race in Portimao.

The local idol finished his home race at the medical center and the RNF team issued a statement earlier today announcing the Portuguese’s absence for the Argentine Grand Prix. Oliveira was fighting for the top positions on Sunday in the Algarve, when he was overwhelmed by Marc Marquez’s Honda, causing a carom in which Jorge Martin was also involved. None of the three was free from consequences: Oliveira was taken to the medical center for a check-up, where a contusion on his leg emerged. The Spaniard of the Pramac team repaired a broken toe and Marc himself fractured the first metacarpal of his right hand, which was promptly operated on.

However, if Martin will be able to get on his Ducati at Termas de Rio Hondo, the same cannot be said for Oliveira. In fact, the RNF press release reads: “After the crash in the Portuguese Grand Prix, Oliveira underwent further tests in his hometown, where further damages emerged which will not allow him to take part in the second GP of the season”.

“Despite the stop, Oliveira remains faithful to his goal of being competitive in the World Championship and will focus on his recovery to get back on his Aprilia RS-GP at the third round of the season in Austin, Texas, just two weeks later. The entire CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP team wishes Oliveira a speedy recovery and looks forward to his return to racing. He will not be replaced in Argentina. The CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP team will provide updates on his condition in the near future,” the release concludes.

The RNF rider is the fourth driver to announce his surrender and miss the race in South America. In fact, before him Pol Espargaro was declared unfit, protagonist of a bad accident in Friday’s free practice and hospitalized in Barcelona for various fractures and pulmonary trauma. Enea Bastianini will also have to follow the weekend as a spectator, after breaking his right shoulder blade in an accident with Luca Marini in the Sprint Race. Marc Marquez is also out of contention, who was injured in Sunday’s carom and will miss Termas, where he should have served two Long Lap Penalties for causing the accident.