Miguel Oliveira was taken out of the podium fight on lap three of the inaugural 2023 race, at Portimao last month. The Portuguese, protagonist of an accident caused by Marc Marquez (with controversial consequences) suffered a tendon damage to his right side and was forced to miss the Argentine Grand Prix the following week.

However, the RNF standard-bearer was declared fit for Austin and managed to get on track, scoring points in both races. Eighth in the Sprint, Oliveira crossed the finish line of Sunday’s race in fifth position, just over a second behind fellow Aprilia brand Maverick Vinales.

Speaking about Sunday’s race, the Portuguese said: “It wasn’t bad, it was a difficult day, because it was very easy to crash, so I was happy that he was able to stay on the bike and be really competitive. It was a small victory after coming back from injury on a track I don’t appreciate. To finish fifth was a great result.”

Oliveira said he struggled with the tendon injury, but that it didn’t make a huge difference, as his whole body was sore after a weekend at a track as physically demanding as COTA: “The injury c ‘was, but to be honest I had pain all over my body, not just one spot.’

Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Vinales will work on the starts with Aprilia

Maverick Vinales’ weekend however was compromised by two slow starts in both races. On the first lap of the Sprint, he moved from eighth to tenth position, but was able to recover up to tenth place (despite not having scored points, which are awarded only to the first nine, ed). In Sunday’s race they finished up again in the back-up positions due to a bad start.

However the Spaniard took the checkered flag in fourth position, having shown enough pace to fight for the podium. However, he claims that a problem with the clutch affected him at the start: “It’s a shame, because I think we had the potential to win the race, or at least to fight. But we have to work on the starts, it is mandatory to improve them. Of course, that’s something we’ll sort out.”

“I think it’s something about the clutch setting, because I see that my teammates’ procedure is very similar, but the behavior of the bike is totally different. So it’s something that we need to improve at Aprilia. We’re not worried because we have the speed, but if we can be up front and win races that’s even better. I think we are at a good level after the first three races, we are faster than we expected and this is important”, concludes Vinales.