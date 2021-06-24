The VR46 team in MotoGP has been a reality for months, but they expected the official supplier to be linked to. In these minutes she arrived: Valentino Rossi’s team will race with the Ducatis.

👋 Hey there, it’s not a double vision! We’ll need a bigger garage soon 💥😍 The 2022 mission is officially taking shape and we’re glad to carry on our journey together with @ducaticorse ❤️

– Sky Racing Team VR46 (@SkyRacingTeam) June 24, 2021

The official social media accounts of the team made it known. Team in which the riders still have to be defined, but which already has a main sponsor as important as the Aramco, Saudi national hydrocarbon company. The team will be called ARAMCO Racing Team VR46 and will have two guaranteed places in MotoGP by Dorna until 2026.