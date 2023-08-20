The paths of the Prima Pramac Team and Johann Zarco will part ways at the end of the 2023 season. After three seasons together, the paths of Johann Zarco and the Prima Pramac Team will part ways at the end of this MotoGP season. From 2021 to today, the French driver has conquered 12 podiums together with the team: 4 in 2021, 4 in 2022 and another 4 in the current season.

Johann Zarco and Prima Pramac Team, together with Ducati Corse, will always do their utmost to obtain the best results in all the remaining races of the 2023 championship, starting with the Catalunya GP scheduled in ten days’ time.

Team principal Paolo Campinoti said: “Together with Johann we spent three fabulous years where the team, also thanks to his great talent, was able to take a very important step, which led him to be the team leader right now. of the MotoGP championship. For this reason, I can only be sorry for not having him in our family again next season but I wish him all the luck in the world for his future. Now I can only ‘enjoy him’ to the end of the championship, still expecting great things from him”

“It was an honor and a pleasure to have been able to work with a rider and a person like Johann and the only regret I have is that the work started this year cannot continue next season. There are still many races between now and end of November, this decision doesn’t change the goal we set ourselves at the beginning of the year. I wish him the best of luck for his future,” added team manager Gino Borsoi.

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The words of Johann Zarco could not be missing: “I spent four years with Ducati, three of which with the Pramac team, and I am very happy with what we have built and achieved together. In 2021 I finished the world championship in fifth place and it is It was my best result ever in MotoGP, but my goal is to do even better this year.At the end of this season, I will leave with a smile, because the team and Ducati have given me so much and together we have fought for really good things. important”.

“Next year I’ll face a new challenge, but now I want to end this championship with my team in the best possible way. I thank all my team, Ducati and all the people who have worked with me over these past years together. The goal what remains is being able to sing the Marseillaise on the top step of the podium together with Paolo Campinoti, whom I want to thank from the bottom of my heart for all the support he has given me since day one”, concluded the French rider.

Even if for the moment only his exit from the Ducati orbit has been confirmed, it now seems rather obvious that Zarco will land at the Honda LCR next year, given that the other proposal he had on the table was the two-year deal offered by Lucio Cecchinello, with a commitment as an HRC driver. The official announcement, which will make him replace the departing Alex Rins, should arrive in the next few days, as we anticipated yesterday.