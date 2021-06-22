It rains in the wet at Yamaha Petronas. Franco Morbidelli he will not compete in the Dutch Grand Prix scheduled for the weekend at the Assen circuit. The rider born in 1994 and world champion in the Moto2 class in 2017 injured his left knee today, already in precarious conditions during a training session.

Franco Morbidelli to miss DutchGP Knee injury sustained in training puts @ FrankyMorbido12 out of action for ninth round of the season Speedy recovery Franky! 💚#PETRONASmotorsports | #SepangRacingTeam | #MotoGP pic.twitter.com/ErVOPdBRDr – PETRONAS SRT (@sepangracing) June 22, 2021

The Yamaha Petronas team confirmed on Twitter that for Morbidelli this unexpected coincides with one early summer break for the VR46 riders academy rider. We follow the wishes of the Malaysian team in wishing the blue centaur a speedy recovery. The World Championship will be back on track in Austria on Friday 6 August after a five-week break, a period of time in which Morbidelli could also decide to anticipate the operation already scheduled at the end of the season to try to solve the joint problems that afflict him for some time.