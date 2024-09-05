Oliveira with Yamaha Pramac

It had been in the air for a few weeks now, but now the news is official: Miguel Oliveira is the first rider of the new Prima Pramac Racing teamwho will race a factory Yamaha YZR-M1 next season. Oliveira, who will turn 30 in January 2025, has signed a two-year deal with the Italian team led by Paolo Campinoti and Gino Borsoi, committing himself until 2026. The Portuguese will therefore leave the Trackhouse team and Aprilia at the end of the yearon whose saddle he climbed at the beginning of 2023.

Paolo Campinoti speaks

“We are pleased to welcome Miguel Oliveira – explains the team principal Paul Campinoti – in our family. His great experience in this sport fits perfectly with our team and with the project we are about to undertake with the full support of Yamaha. We wish Miguel the best for the second part of the season and hope to see him at the beginning of 2025”. For Oliveira it will be the sixth season in MotoGP (he debuted in 2019) and the fourteenth in the World Championship.

Jack Miller the next purchase?

“It’s a pleasure – adds the team manager Gino Borsoi – welcome Miguel Oliveira, a rider I have known since the beginning of his career. His experience with several MotoGP manufacturers is undoubtedly a significant strength.which will be fundamental to develop the project we have planned with Yamaha”. According to rumors that have been circulating for weeks in the MotoGP paddock, the other Yamaha of the Pramac team should include the Australian Jack Miller.