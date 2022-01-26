The recovery path for Marc Marquez seems to be finally over. After the endless problems with the humerus and shoulder of the right arm, after the diplopia, finally on the horizon we see a ray of sunshine for the eight-time world champion. In fact, with an official press release issued directly by Honda, the green light for the participation of the # 93 in the pre-season tests scheduled for 5-6 February at the Malaysian circuit of Sepang was announced. The news had been in the air for a few days already, with the Spaniard who in recent weeks had returned to the saddle first of a motocross bike and then of a road version of his RC213V, thus regaining confidence with the asphalt of a circuit.

In Malaysia, and then later in Mandalika, Indonesia, Marquez will return to riding a real MotoGP for the first time since the end of October, when he won at Misano. Since then the long ordeal to sight has kept him away from the circuits again. “Last Monday, January 24, Marquez underwent another medical check-up which reconfirmed that the treatment was a complete success and that the eight-time world champion is in a suitable condition to ride a MotoGP bike” reads the press release issued by the HRC. “Therefore – continues the note – it has been decided that Marquez will start his 2022 campaign from the first official MotoGP test, in Sepang, before going to Mandalika, Indonesia, the following week. This will be the first time that Marquez returns to a MotoGP after winning the 2021 Emilia Romagna GP ahead of Pol Espargaro“.