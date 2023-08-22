By now it was no longer a secret, given that even the person concerned had spoken openly about it after Sunday’s race in Austria, but this morning the Honda LCR Team made it official that it had signed Johann Zarco starting next season.

The announcement of farewell to Ducati and Prima Pramac Racing at the end of the season had already arrived on Sunday, with the rider from Nice explaining that the prospect of having a two-year contract was what convinced him to accept Lucio Cecchinello’s proposal. which was actually confirmed by this morning’s press release.

Instead, an offer had come from Borgo Panigale to extend the relationship for just one year, with the opportunity to land in the Superbike World Championship in red the following season, when Alvaro Bautista will most likely hang up his helmet.

The Frenchman, who is still chasing his first success in MotoGP, was therefore chosen as a replacement for Alex Rins, who will leave Honda LCR at the end of the year to join the official Yamaha team. Among other things, this is a return for the two-time Moto2 world champion, given that in 2019 he had already replaced the injured Takaaki Nakagami in the last three races of the season, with a 13th place in Australia as his best result.

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Certainly the challenge awaiting him is not easy, because he gets off the best bike on the grid, the Desmosedici GP, to get on a critical bike like the RC213V, which is not allowing two world champions like Marc Marquez and Joan Mir, but which also cost the riders many crashes and injuries this year.

The only flash was Rins’ success in Austin, with Cecchinello’s team, while for now Marquez and Mir have scored points on just two occasions on Sunday. However, Zarco gave the feeling that he considered the challenge awaiting him to be a stimulating one, with the possibility of bringing a historic brand like the Japanese one back to its former glory, which should guarantee him factory support.

“We are very pleased to welcome Johann to the LCR Honda Castrol team, with all the respective details and signatures now in place. It is a return to the team after a short time together in 2019, where we have already been able to see his potential and his work ethic. There are still many races and work to do this season, but we are looking forward to starting this new project in 2024,” commented Lucio Cecchinello in the team’s statement.