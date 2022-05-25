The ‘curse’ that sees the continues Kymi Ring continue to slip over the years from what should have been a MotoGP debut for several seasons already. The stage in Finland was scheduled for the weekend from 8 to 10 July, the last appointment before the summer break, and instead also in 2022 the World Championship will not make a stop on the newborn Scandinavian track.

The official note issued by MotoGP reads as follows: “The KymiRing homologation works, together with the risks caused by the current geopolitical situation in the region, have unfortunately imposed the cancellation of the Finnish Grand Prix of 2022. Current circumstances have created delays and jeopardized the work in progress on the new circuit. All the parties have therefore agreed that the debut of the circuit will have to be postponed to 2023, when MotoGP hopes to return to Finland for the first time in four decades ”.

The appointment in Finland will not be replaced and therefore the 2022 calendar will consist of 20 races. After the round in Holland scheduled from 24 to 26 June, the World Championship will stop for the entire month of July, resuming hostilities in August from 5 to 7 at Silverstone in Great Britain.