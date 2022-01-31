Cal Crutchlow and the Yamaha they do not separate on the contrary, they double. The British driver and the Japanese manufacturer – who in 2021 won the world title with Fabio Quartararo, thus breaking a fast that had lasted since 2015 – have found an agreement to extend their partnership until 2023. The Englishman, who for he was a Honda man for years, racing from 2015 to 2020 with the team headed by Lucio Cecchinello, so he will continue to work as a test driver for the Iwata house.

The communication was given today by Yamaha itself, through a post published on the team’s official social channels. “I am happy to spend the next two years with the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team, still as their Official Test Rider – said the Coventry native, commenting on the ratification of the agreement – I think it makes sense for all parties involved continue our good working relationship of the last year. I will put it 100% again“.

Crutchlow in 2021, thanks to the many problems experienced by Yamaha at the line-up level, both in the official team and in the satellite, also competed four Grands Prix. Despite some good performances, however, the English did not arrive at any points. His best result was his 16th place in the Aragon race. In his career, Crutchlow had raced for Yamaha even at the beginning of his adventure in the World Championship, from 2011 to 2013, obtaining a total of six podiums.