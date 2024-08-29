The only thing missing was the official announcement, but on the eve of the Aragon Grand Prix, the LCR team announced that Takaaki Nakagami will leave Lucio Cecchinello’s team and will be replaced by Somkiat Chantra. The Thai will ride a Honda starting in 2025 and will thus become the first rider from Thailand to race in MotoGP. He will also be the first from the Asia Talent Cup.

“In 2018, the Idemitsu MotoGP project was born with a noble mission: to be the ultimate launching pad for future champions. It serves as a beacon of hope for young Asian riders, providing them with the platform to grow and learn at the highest level, after competing in the Asian Talent Cup and other lightweight categories on their journey to MotoGP,” reads the statement released by LCR.

“We are delighted to announce the next chapter in this strong journey. Thai rider Somkiat Chantra, an emerging talent in the MotoGP world, will join forces with Idemitsu Honda LCR in 2025. This historic move marks Chantra as the first Thai rider to step up to the MotoGP class, a momentous occasion for the sport,” he added.

“I am thrilled to join the LCR team. It has always been a dream of mine to move to MotoGP and I will finally make it happen,” Chantra explained in the same statement. “I want to thank all the sponsors and people who have supported me from the beginning of my career until today. For the next season, I am committed to learning, doing my best and enjoying this new adventure. It will be difficult, but I will give my best,” admits the rider, who will share the LRC box with Frenchman Johann Zarco.

“First of all, I would like to thank Takaaki Nakagami for his extraordinary commitment over the last seven MotoGP seasons; we wish him all the best for his next chapter with Honda,” explains Team Manager Lucio Cecchinello. “As for the future, together with HRC, we believe that it is the right time to welcome a great Asian talent like Somkiat Chantra, as we believe he deserves a chance at the highest level of two-wheel racing. During his years in Moto2, he has shown that he has the potential and the skills to become a strong MotoGP rider. LCR and Honda will do their best to support him in the various phases of this new project.”