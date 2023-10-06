This has been a crucial week for the MotoGP rider market. After the issue linked to the future of Marc Marquez, today the issue regarding the debut in the premier class of the rising star Pedro Acosta was also resolved.

KTM found itself in the thorny situation of having signed five riders, but only having four RC16s available for 2024, with the task of absolutely having to give Acosta a bike to avoid the risk of losing a talent of this magnitude. .

Given the permanence of the two official drivers, Brad Binder and Jack Miller, a run-off was therefore triggered within the GasGas Tech3 between the veteran Pol Espargaro, protagonist of a return perhaps even better than expected after a bad injury in Portimao and a long stop, and the rookie Augusto Fernandez.

As expected, the 2021 Moto3 world champion and current leader in the Moto2 class will make his debut next season by defending the colors of GasGas Tech3. Espargaro will make room for him in Hervè Poncharal’s structure, which has direct support from KTM.

Therefore, the Mattighofen manufacturer has decided to focus on a more futuristic pair, confirming alongside the Spanish talent his compatriot Augusto Fernandez, Moto2 world champion in 2022, who this season has already shown some interesting flashes such as fourth place in the GP of France at Le Mans.

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, the 32-year-old from Granollers, who was in his second experience with KTM after the one between 2017 and 2020, before experiencing a very disappointing two years at Honda HRC, will continue to carry out an important task within the group, both in the short and long term. In agreement with the brand, he decided to take a step back and play a supporting role for the brand’s young riders. Most likely he will also become part of the RC16 development program, alongside the other veteran Dani Pedrosa, with the possibility of competing in the wild cards, even if the press release released today does not explicitly say so.

“We had to make an important and difficult decision for our GasGas team for 2024. Augusto has made impressive first steps in MotoGP and we are absolutely convinced that he has the speed and intelligence to continue to progress. Pedro is a very special talent who has already won a lot and quickly and in 2024 he will have to learn to take the next step with the greats of MotoGP”, said Pit Beirer, director of KTM Motorsport.

“I want to thank Pol for everything he has done and continues to do for us. This guy is super-strong and super-determined and that’s why we want to count on him as an important part of our structure. The openness and Pol’s proactivity deserves my deepest respect.”

“The fact that he gave us a hand in this situation underlines his greatness as a person. Furthermore, it demonstrates his passion for this sport and his thoughts for the future. With these pieces in place and with Hervé, Nicolas and the whole team and their experience, we have an exciting year ahead for the GasGas brand,” he concluded.