Like a treasure hunt, the 2025 MotoGP calendar is slowly revealing itself. While we wait for the full calendar to be revealed (it shouldn’t be long now), Dorna and the FIM have made official the opening date for next season: no more Qatar, we’ll start in Thailand. The World Championship will land in Buriram on the weekend of March 2, thus opening the championship at the beginning of the month.

In fact, the action will begin at the end of February with the first free practice sessions, but this will be for convenience due to the winter tests. The dates of the pre-season tests have also been announced: in addition to the usual day in Valencia after the end of the 2024 championship, MotoGP will fly to Sepang as usual from … to … February. Afterwards, they will go to Buriram, where the last tests will be held from … to … February, which will precede the start of the season.

In addition to the Thai Grand Prix, other dates have already been announced on the calendar, which is slowly starting to take shape. The British Grand Prix will be held on May 25, earlier than its usual slot on the calendar. In addition, the date of the Austrian Grand Prix was also announced this week, which will be August 17. Finally, although it is not yet official, the organizer of the French Grand Prix has stated that the Le Mans event will take place on the weekend of May 11.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

All the other dates on the calendar have yet to be revealed, but the hypothesis is that, immediately after Thailand, the race could be held on another Asian track. From there, everything is ready to fly to the United States, where everything suggests that it will be held on the last weekend of March. Other questions still remain: India has reached an agreement that provides for the holding of a grand prix until 2026, but the uncertainty on this stage is enormous, as is the one in Argentina. Some rumors suggest that the organization of the event could go ahead, but the cuts imposed by the new government had caused the appointment to be cancelled in 2024.

Then there is another doubt: Kazakhstan. Will it be on the calendar or not? This year it was supposed to be Sokol’s debut on the calendar, but a flood prevented the event from taking place, leading the championship organization to hold a second race in Misano to maintain the 20 events (initially the calendar included 22 races, but then Argentina and India were cancelled).

With these questions and the few certain dates, all that remains is to wait for the official announcement of the complete calendar, which should not be long in coming. If the 2024 season started with 22 events and now has 20, the 2025 calendar is expected to have a greater number of races than this year.