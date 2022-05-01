The Ducati rider, who started from pole and in the lead throughout the race, preceded the French world champion Fabio Quartararo, on Yamaha, at the Jerez finish.

Francesco Bagnaia with his Ducati, after the spectacular pole position, wins the Spanish GP of MotoGp at Jerez de la Frontera, his first success of the season, ahead of the reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro’s Aprilia who third after closing a fight until the last lap with Marc Marquez fourth and Jack Miller fifth after a series of overtaking and counter-overtaking.

The Ducati rider immediately maintained a frenzied pace with the French Fabio Quartararo to chase with his Yamaha, recovering to maintain the advantage accumulated during the race and return to success. However, the Frenchman remains the leader of the World Cup with 89 points. Falls without consequences for Martin, Zarco and Bradl. In sixth position Mir closes followed by Nakagami and an excellent Bastianini who closes eighth overtaking Bezzecchi, ninth. Closing the top ten is Binder.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS