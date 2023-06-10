Florence – I’m sorry Bagnaia (Ducati) took pole position in the Italian Grand Prix at the Mugello circuit. With a time of 1’44″855, the reigning world champion Piedmontese driver also obtained the track record, which since 2021 belonged to Fabio Quartararo.

They finished behind Bagnaia the Marquez brothers with Marc (Honda) ahead of Alex (Ducati team Gresini)detached respectively by 78 and 152 thousandths from the pole.

«The episode with Marc Marquez speaks for itself. I have nothing to say, I don’t expect penalties. The judges will decide what to do », Pecco Bagnaia tells Sky Sport about the alleged “obstruction” of the Honda rider during qualifications. «Pecco was exceptional, he didn’t worry about what happened earlier with Marc Marquez. The episode with Marc? It speaks for itself, Marquez’s entry from the pits speaks for itself. Penalty? There are judges in charge of evaluating», added the Ducati team manager, Davide Tardozzi.

“The exit from the pit line? There was enough distance for Bagnaia to be sure of going around him. He’s not right and it’s useless to talk about it », Marc Marquez replied to Sky Sport.