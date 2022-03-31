The start of the 2022 season was anything but easy for Takaaki Nakagami, with the Honda LCR rider collecting just six points in the first two races, the result of a tenth place finish in the Qatar Grand Prix. But the worst was yet to come.

The Japanese in fact tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, before leaving for Termas de Rio Hondo. This means that this weekend cannot be the match for the Argentine Grand Prix, which marks the return of MotoGP to South America from the 2019 edition, the last one before the pandemic.

Nakagami has no symptoms, so she repeated the test several times in the hope that it was a false positive. However, the subsequent checks also gave a positive result, excluding him from the third round of the 2022 MotoGP season.

Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takaaki’s hope now is to get a negative buffer in time to take part in the Grand Prix of the Americas, which will take place next week at the Austin Texas track.

“Unfortunately, I will not be racing this weekend in Argentina. I am very sorry for my team, for the sponsors and for the fans. At least I have no symptoms and I feel fine,” said Nakagami.

Read also:

This means that Lucio Cecchinello’s team will field only Alex Marquez this weekend, given that the regulation allows them not to necessarily replace Nakagami.

A task that would not have been easy at all with such short notice, given that the Honda test driver, the German Stefan Bradl, has already been called to replace the unavailable Marc Marquez on the HRC RC213V.