Five world titles, but Jorge Lorenzo still doesn’t get tired of winning. Yes, because the multiple world champion takes another victory, this time off the slopes. In fact, the Majorcan “beaten” the Spanish taxman, who demanded 10 million euros from him for income earned in 2016. It is a pity that at the time Lorenzo was already residing in Switzerland and his defense collected … Continue reading
#MotoGP #victory #Lorenzo #taxman
This is how the pairings of the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey 2022/2023 have remained
This morning the draw for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey 2022/2023 was held at the Ciudad...
Leave a Reply