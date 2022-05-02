“We illustrated our development plan to Fabio, we are confident of being able to renew his contract for another two seasons”. Lin JarvisYamaha’s MotoGP project manager, expressed confidence in the negotiations that in the hope of the Iwata house will lead to the renewal of the contract with Quartararo, reigning champion and World Championship leader, but worried about the lack of top speed on the part of the M1, bike that on certain tracks offers its side particularly to the competition.

At Jerez in today’s tests, the 1999-born rider tried a new mudguard aimed at improving cooling in view of events with very high temperatures, even if the highlight was a new rear swingarm. Quartararo also tested the larger Brembo brake discs. Below are the impressions of the transalpine and Franco Morbidelli.

Fabio Quartararo: “I tried a new front fender, swingarm and larger Brembo disc. As for the swingarm, I ran a run with the old one and one with the new one to make a comparison. Looking at the numbers and lap times it seems that the new swingarm represents a step forward, even if the feeling is not so different. At Le Mans we will start with the standard one, but if we have any doubts about the grip at the rear we know that we can try to fit this new one. I adapted quite quickly to the larger brake discs. We tested them in view of the most demanding brake tracks such as Austria and Motegi. The main issue, however, namely top speed, has not yet been resolved ”.

Franco Morbidelli: “I did a lot of laps and tried out different components. The area on which you need to work the most is braking. In my opinion the new rear swingarm has good potential. We will try to bring and transfer all the positive news at Le Mans to the bike ”.