On the eve of the collective tests in Portimao, the Grand Prix Commission introduced some innovations regarding the MotoGP sporting regulations.

The most relevant is probably the one concerning the qualifying sessions which are interrupted and which cannot be resumed, even if more than a novelty it is a clarification on how the final classification should be drawn up.

In the event that more than 50% of the time available has been played, the session will be considered valid and the starting grid will therefore be drawn up on the basis of his classification.

Otherwise, however, the session must be considered canceled and therefore the starting grid will be decided by the combined standings of free practice. This means that FP1 and FP2 will count for the MotoGP, while the times obtained in FP3 will also be valid for the Moto2 and Moto3.

A second clarification concerns the nationality of the pilots and explains that they can only represent a nation indicated on their passport. In the case of dual citizenship, therefore, the rider will have to choose which nation to represent at the beginning of his career, when he obtains an FIM license for the first time.

In the event that a rider should lose or change his nationality due to force majeure, he will be able to request a change of his license from the FIM, but only before the start of the season, when he will apply to the Federation for the new licence. Then for the entire season he will always defend the colors of the same nation.

Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Moto2 rotation speed

Dorna, Triumph and Externpro have agreed on an update of the engine specifications for the Moto2 class for the 2023 season. This is a specification that will see the engine speed limit rise from 14,000 to 14,400 rpm.

This new limit will be reported in the “Moto2 engine operating parameters” item of the appendix of the FIM GP Moto2 regulations.