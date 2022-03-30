The Red Bull Ring re-entered the MotoGP calendar in 2016 and immediately ended up at the center of controversy for its safety, as many riders later expressed their discontent about the proximity of the barriers to the track and a lack of gravel in some areas. . This last aspect was rectified the following year, even if the most problematic area remained that of Curve 2.

The safety of that part of the track ended up in the spotlight in 2020, when Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco collided in a terrible accident in which both bikes flew towards Turn 3, barely missing Valentino Rossi’s two Yamahas and Maverick Vinales. For the next race in Austria a barrier was placed at Turn 3 to prevent this dynamic from being recreated, but the main concern continued to be the speed between Turn 2 and Turn 3.

Last year, Red Bull then revealed plans to modify Turn 2 by inserting a chicane, with work that is now complete. Compared to the original design shown to the press last year, the final chicane modification of Curva 2 and 3 feels much tighter. The original layout remains, because the new chicane will only be used for MotoGP.

Red Bull Ring chicane Photo by: Uncredited

Herman Tilke, who carried out the change, said: “A speed reduction was needed for MotoGP in this area of ​​the track. This was achieved through the right-left combination which avoids affecting the rest of the track. The plan represented a real challenge due to the topography of the land, mainly ”.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, MotoGP has had two races in Austria at the Red Bull Ring in the past two seasons. However, this year only the Austrian Grand Prix will take place, which has been moved from the beginning to the second half of August, exactly on the weekend 19-21. Last year, the home bike, KTM, won at the Red Bull Ring thanks to Brad Binder, who managed to cross the finish line on slick tires when the track was wet. The South African thus took his second MotoGP victory.