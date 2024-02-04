There are less than 48 hours left until the start of collective testing for the 2024 MotoGP and Franco Morbidelli still isn't sure he'll be able to get on track in Malaysia. The doctors, in fact, have chosen to take some more time before deciding whether or not to give him the green light to get on his Ducati after the accident he was the victim of a few days ago in Portimao while training on a Panigale V4 road.

Tonight, Prima Pramac Racing released a short statement on social media to take stock of the situation on the conditions of its new rider, who seriously risks missing at least part of the three days of Sepang, because now time is definitely starting to run out.

“We would like to provide you with an update on Franco Morbidelli's medical condition. The medical team has decided to postpone the evaluation for a few days. This delay is intended to allow a more complete understanding of his condition and to determine his suitability to participate in the tests scheduled in next few days”, explains the note from Paolo Campinoti's team.

As mentioned, last Tuesday Morbidelli fell violently at turn 9 in Portimao while he was engaged together with the other Academy riders and practically all those of Ducati in a test in the Algarve astride the road bikes, aimed precisely at trying to take away the “rust” of a winter away from the motorbike.

The Italian driver remained unconscious on the ground and first aid was given to him by the Marquez brothers, who were the first to arrive at the scene of the accident. After an initial check-up at the circuit's Medical Center, Franco was transferred to hospital, where a CT scan highlighted the presence of a small blood clot, urging doctors to be cautious and keep him under observation overnight.

For this reason, a second CT scan was prepared, which fortunately gave positive indications and allowed Morbidelli to be discharged and return home on Thursday. A picture that seemed to have swept away the doubts relating to his presence on the track in next week's tests in Sepang. Evidently, however, the doctors have opted for a cautious attitude and we will still have to wait to understand whether Franky will be in the match or not.