The Motorcycle World Championship reaches its ninth stop of the championship with the Assen GP held on the circuit of the same name and located in the Netherlands. As is customary at every event in the championship, the drivers will have two free practice sessions on Friday. On Saturday, Moto2 and Moto3 have only one free practice session prior to classifications in each category, while MotoGP plays a second session, FP4, to prepare for classification. On Sunday, the three categories enjoy a twenty-minute warm up during the morning before the races.

The MotoGP championship comes to Assen after Marc Márquez’s return to victory. Fabio Quartararo remains leader of the championship, now 22 points ahead of Johann Zarco. The first classified Spaniard is Joan Mir who is fifth with 85 points. In Moto2, Remy Gardner maintains his dominance at the head of the general classification and has expanded his advantage, now there are 36 points that he takes from Raúl Fernández after the fall of the Spaniard at Sachsenring. And in Moto3, Pedro Acosta is also more of a leader with 55 points over Sergio García whom Alcoba left him unable to fight for the podium in Germany.

Hours: What time are the races at Assen?

Saturday June 26 training and Classification

Spain Argentina chili USA Mexico Colombia Peru FP3 Moto3

09:00 04:00 03:00 02:00 FP3 MotoGP 09:55 04:55 03:55 02:55 FP3 Moto2 10:55 05:55 04:55 03:55 Q1 Moto3

12:35 07:35 06:35 05:35 Q2 Moto3

13:00 08:00 07:00 06:00 FP4 MotoGP

13:30 08:30 07:30 06:30 Q1 MotoGP 14:10 09:10 08:10 07:10 Q2 MotoGP

14:35 09:35 08:35 07:35 Q1 Moto2 15:10 10:10 09:10 08:10 Q2 Moto2 15:35 10:35 09:35 08:35

Sunday June 27 Careers Spain Argentina chili USA Mexico Colombia Peru Moto3 11:00 06:00 05:00 04:00 Moto2 12:20 07:20 06:20 05:20 MotoGP 14:00 09:00 08:00 07:00

TV: Where to watch the Assen GP on television and on the Internet?

The 2021 Motorcycle World Championship can be seen this season through DAZN. All sessions can be seen live on DAZN and in Movistar + in Spain, also through their open social networks, while Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Peru will broadcast it through ESPN, in the United States it will be NBC Sports. Also in AS.com can follow live the results of the qualifying and the MotoGP race and the Moto3 and Moto2 races of each of the tests as well as the chronicles, news and reactions of the riders.