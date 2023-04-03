Takaaki Nakagami, very often the protagonist of contacts that took him and other riders into the gravel, entered Turn 7 on the first lap of the Argentine Grand Prix, blocking Fabio Quartararo, with whom he collided and which led to go wide.

During the manoeuvre, the Yamaha rider found himself forced to lift one foot off the footpegs in order not to fall, even if this relegated him to the back of the group. El Diablo however, he managed to recover several positions, until crossing the finish line in seventh place, six positions ahead of Nakagami, who finished 13th.

Shortly after getting off the bike, the Frenchman showed his disappointment with the riding style of the LCR rider, of whom he said that he “always seeks the impossible in the first few laps, and in a corner, where he is capable of ruining a competition”.

When asked about what Quartararo said, Nakagami acknowledged that he was certainly aggressive in that overtaking manoeuvre, but according to him there weren’t enough grounds to be punished: “From the outside it looks like a somewhat aggressive manoeuvre. At that moment I thought I could overtake him, even if I missed the apex of the corner a bit, I didn’t commit any madness. We touched a bit, but it’s the races”.

Although he considers he was not outside the rules, the Japanese admits that he influenced the Yamaha rider’s race, to whom he apologized: “Luckily, Fabio didn’t crash, even if he lost the position, so I apologize”. added the LCR rider, who had a Sunday to forget due to the rain and fog, which damaged his bike, especially the front fairing of his RC213V.

“I had a problem with the front fairing of the bike, which turned completely white,” revealed the rider of Lucio Cecchinelllo’s team, referring to the high level of condensation which made it very difficult to see. Nakagami then crossed the finish line in 13th position, more than 28 seconds behind race winner Marco Bezzecchi.