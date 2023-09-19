The driver market for the 2024 season is starting to clarify the scenario for the next season more and more. There weren’t many doubts about it, but today the confirmation arrives: Takaaki Nakagami has renewed with LCR for next year too. The Japanese rider, now a pillar and point of reference for Lucio Cecchinello’s team, will continue his journey in the premier class astride the satellite team’s Honda.

Nakagami made his debut in MotoGP with LCR, with whom he has always raced, gaining a lot of experience with the RC213V. For this reason, both the team and HRC have decided to continue working on the project with a figure like that of the Japanese, who has shown himself to be very collaborative in working hard to obtain the best possible result.

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Author of a pole position in Barcelona two years ago, it seemed that Nakagami would have to give way this year to Ai Ogura, ready to make the jump to the premier class. However, he preferred to stay in Moto2, effectively leaving Honda still in the hands of “Taka”. The Japanese veteran will thus continue his journey next year, and will be joined by the recently announced Johann Zarco.

Takaaki Nakagami states: “I feel like LCR is part of my family and, of course, I’m excited to be with them for another season. I want to thank them and HRC for the opportunity, because I know we are in tune. Now is the time to work even harder to be ready for the future.”

Lucio Cecchinello, LCR team principal, says: “I am proud to be able to count on Nakagami for another year. He is a fast rider who can achieve good results and, together with HRC, we believe that it is time to keep pushing, given that he is one of the guys with the most experience with this bike. We will do our best to fight for the positions we aim for.”