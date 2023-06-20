Marc Marquez had a difficult weekend at the Sachsenring, where he crashed five times, the last of which resulted in a minor fracture to his thumb.

The eight-time world champion withdrew from Sunday’s race, leaving Takaaku Nakagami as the only Honda rider on the grid.

Following Marquez as he crashed in Sunday’s warm-up, Nakagami said the Spaniard “wasn’t exaggerating” and was scared by the crash.

“A very difficult weekend,” Nakagami began. “Unfortunately, after the warm-up, there was only one Honda rider. I was behind Marc and I saw a bad accident”.

“I was right behind him. From behind it doesn’t look like he was overreacting and he hadn’t missed the rope, he looked fine. He just lost his rear somehow. He had a huge highside. When I saw him, I honestly freaked out because it’s the same bike and a couple of times I had the same feeling”.

“Luckily I didn’t do a highside, but I came close a couple of times.”

Nakagami took the checkered flag in Sunday’s race in 14th position after finishing the Sprint in 17th.

Given Honda’s limitations, Nakagami said he “couldn’t ride better” and now trusts HRC to bring updates after the summer break to try to improve the situation.

“It’s hard to say, but we couldn’t find any solutions over the weekend,” he added. “We are a long way from where we would like to be and the gap is huge. But I wasn’t able to ride better because the problem is that I was slow.”

“I felt that the front always closed, the rear is really unstable and the bike is always moving, shaking, and it’s difficult to keep pushing. I had to take a step back and at least see the checkered flag, because I know it’s important for me and for Honda, because if I get hurt, there’s no one on the grid for Honda!”

“So, at least I have to give them some data to help them develop. They understood what the problem is and where they need to improve. We don’t have time for Assen, but after the summer break we believe they will bring something to help us.”