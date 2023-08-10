After nine Grands Prix in the 2023 MotoGP season, Honda have 89 points in the constructors’ championship, in which only the rider with the highest points takes part for each weekend. Of these 89, 27 were obtained by the Japanese Takaaki Nakagami.

Alex Rins is the rider who contributed the most, with 47 points, while Marc Marquez, who has yet to score on Sunday, is on 15. Ironically, the Honda rider with the most points in 2023 and the only one with a victory under his belt felt so offended by the golden wing brand that he gave up a two-year contract to switch to Yamaha, a brand that is also currently facing major difficulties.

Rins’ main frustrations stem from the fact that Honda didn’t use him enough for development and didn’t provide him with technical innovations. Nakagami can understand his discontent, but points out that with Marquez and Joan Mir constantly injured in the first half of the season, Rins hasn’t had enough experience with the RC213V to trust him.

“All the manufacturers aren’t just looking at their factory teams, but Honda seem to be a bit more focused on the factory team,” the Japanese told Motorsport.com in a chat at the British Grand Prix, commenting on the brand’s difficult season .

“And then, hopefully, the next step is to deliver the parts to the satellite team. But Marc wasn’t fit and Joan had too many crashes, got injured and missed many races in his first year at Honda. So he (Rins) has no experience with the RC213V. And unfortunately they changed the strategy. If all the riders were 100% and there were fewer crashes, it would be easy to supply more spare parts and collect data. But from 2022 this is no longer the case. So it’s a bit like there’s no development direction, you don’t know the priority of the team or the riders. It’s really hard to understand.”

As a result, Honda turned to Nakagami to help with development. At Silverstone, HRC homologated a new fairing for the Team LCR rider to start collecting data. Having been a Honda rider since 2018, his experience will count in this regard. But Nakagami was also the only factory rider this year to better understand the limits of the bike.

With Marquez, Mir and Rins all suffering fractures from the crashes, Nakagami saw the checkered flag in all but one long race and one Sprint in the first nine rounds of the season. The results, however, were not exceptional. His best came at the Dutch GP, where he finished eighth, the first race of 2023 in which he really “felt like racing”. But simply finishing a race was a great achievement for a Honda rider, a tragic situation for the MotoGP giants.

“The worst moment was at Sachsenring, I was the only Honda rider on the grid,” recalls the LCR rider. “At that moment I couldn’t make any mistakes because otherwise there wouldn’t have been any other bikes on the track. So I tried to take a step back and think not only about myself, but also about my team and Honda, to at least finish the race otherwise it would have been a great disaster”.

“As for the rest, I don’t think about crashes, but only about providing the best possible performance. I’ve been in the MotoGP with this bike for six years and unfortunately the situation has become increasingly difficult. But I have to understand when to push and give priority to finishing the race to collect data. So I start to understand how to handle this situation. This helps to limit the falls compared to the others”.

In many ways, Nakagami is the example to follow. At the British GP, Marquez reappeared with a new approach: don’t push to collect as much data as possible about the bike. His traditional method of pushing the bike to the max – which has largely helped him win six MotoGP titles – isn’t worth the physical and mental anguish that goes with it. It’s sad to see, but it’s the only way for Honda to improve.

Silverstone wasn’t relevant for Nakagami and the new aero package won’t be the definitive way out. Every little bit helps, but Nakagami believes Honda could start studying more significant changes between Saturday and Sunday.

“Not being competitive for two races in a row makes it very difficult to motivate yourself for Sunday, because on Saturday you are already outside the top 10,” he commented. “We’re pushing like crazy, but the result doesn’t come. The day after you have another race, Sunday was really difficult for me… What can I do? Stay on the saddle and finish. It doesn’t make sense, it’s not good for me and for the team. But unfortunately this is the situation. So I try to be strong and not only look at the position, but at how we can improve. Of course, from the Sprint to Sunday we sometimes change things. Normally, we would not be able to take risks after the Sabbath, but we should do it because otherwise we gain nothing”.

Prior to the season, Motorsport.com had listed Nakagami as one of the drivers in need of a big 2023. His side of the pit at Team LCR is specifically set up for a Japanese driver. A suitable replacement had not emerged until last year and Ai Ogura’s decision to stay in Moto2 for 2023 saved his place in the premier class.

Two factors have helped bolster Nakagami’s position for 2024. An injury earlier in the year meant Ogura missed two Grands Prix, but he has since managed just one podium finish out of the five – including one win – he had obtained in the same appointments in 2022. The other aspect is that Honda needs experience to develop its bike, and pushing a rookie into a situation that has already ousted Rins and is making life difficult for Mir seems counterproductive.

Nakagami doesn’t want to get into whether or not you deserve another year with Honda, or whether HRC owes him a debt, given the work done in 2023: “I did my best, even in difficult situations, I think I played some good racing for Honda, but the result maybe wasn’t the best of course. It’s really hard to understand, but let’s see what they think and if there is an opportunity to stay in the same team, of course I’ll be more than happy. I don’t want to leave. this way, I want to show the real performance I have. But the bike has to be competitive, because all the manufacturers are improving.”

As a man of honor, Nakagami’s reaction to this line of questioning suggests that perhaps he’s holding back just what he wants to say. But he should go head-on. The Japanese has done a lot for Honda this year and perhaps he has really earned a new contract.

