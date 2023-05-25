The MotoGP Italian Grand Prix will be a weekend of motorsport and fun: after the premier class race on Sunday 11 June, the public will once again invade the track as per tradition. The fans will be able to cheer the riders on the podium and, immediately after the champagne, they will dance to the rhythm of the music.

In fact, DJ Indira Paganotto will be present at Mugello. The Spanish artist is known and appreciated all over the world for her unmistakable eclectic and energetic musical style. Regular guest of the most important clubs from Amnesia in Ibiza, Fabric in London, Pacha in Barcelona or EDC Las Vegas, the 31-year-old from Madrid is followed by 1.1 million followers In her career she has played alongside the likes of Marco Carola , Nina Kravitz, Amilie Lens, Reinier Zonneveld, Charlotte de Witte, Chris Liebing, Bart Skils, Dubfire, Enrico Sangiuliano, FJAAK, I Hate Models, Adam Beyer, Marco Faraone, Joseph Capriati, among others.

In addition to playing he created his own label: ARTCORE Records with which he gave voice to many of his productions and other talented artists. She has recently formed a strong partnership with Charlotte de Witte’s KNTXT, playing the most exclusive clubs around the globe. Exceptional guests, therefore, at the Italian Grand Prix, which promises to be a great show on the track and beyond!