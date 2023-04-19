The weekend in Austin was not particularly lucky for Alex Marquez, who left Texas with a double zero that dropped him to eighth place in the World Championship, 31 lengths behind the leader Marco Bezzecchi.

On Saturday he was the victim of a particularly unfortunate episode, as his Sprint ended in a crash at turn 12 while he was on the little train battling for the podium. The curious thing is what had triggered the accident: the Gresini Racing rider actually vomited near the braking point, probably due to food poisoning, and this led him to slide.

On Sunday, on the other hand, he didn’t even have time to “enter” the long race, because after just three bends Jorge Martin lay down when he was on his left and hit him, giving life, among other things, to a dangerous carom, in which Alex he found himself straddling the two bikes, even though fortunately he got back up without problems.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Or at least apparently, because the first checks at the Texan Circuit Medical Center had ruled out complications. However, once back in Europe, the youngest of Cervera’s brothers underwent more detailed tests, which revealed a problem with the muscles and ligaments in his left leg.

Something that shouldn’t keep him away from his Ducati in next week’s Spanish Grand Prix, but which will still slow down preparation in view of Jerez.

“Today the ultrasound showed that, after the impact on Sunday, there is a muscle tear in the vastus externa quadriceps and a strain of the ligaments. It won’t stop me from competing, but these days we will have to lower the level of training to recover for Jerez,” Marquez explained on his official Twitter page.