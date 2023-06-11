The Ducatis continued to make their voices heard even in the 10-minute Warm-Up of the Italian Grand Prix, occupying four of the first six positions. At the top of the times list was Marco Bezzecchi, who worked with a soft tire on the front and a medium one on the rear, stopping the clock at 1’46″286.

In the wake of the Desmosedici GP of the Mooney VR46 is the one signed by Prima Pramac Racing entrusted to Johann Zarco, who with the same choice of tires finished within 0.036s. Third time instead for the first of the “others”, which is Brad Binder with the KTM. The South African is also very close, just 87 thousandths, and unlike the first two, he used a hard tire on the front.

Fourth time for Alex Marquez, who after the disappointment of yesterday’s accident at the first corner with Binder, will drop back to sixth on the grid today due to a penalty relating to the Le Mans race, and this morning he accused a gap of 183 thousandths despite two soft tyres. Same time to the thousandth as Aleix Espargaro (hard and medium), fifth with Aprilia despite a very sore foot after a bike accident on Thursday.

Only sixth was the poleman and winner of yesterday’s Sprint, Pecco Bagnaia, who like the leading tandem worked with soft and medium tires and finished 0.295s behind with his Ducati, ahead of Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha (two soft tyres) and Marc Marquez’s Honda (soft and medium). Again this morning the values ​​were quite close, because Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales, who complete the top 10, are also all within the space of just 410 thousandths.

Only 12th, behind by 642 thousandths, the vice-world champion Fabio Quartararo, who still seems to be in difficulty with his Yamaha, on which he has mounted a hard and a medium one. As for the other Italians, Michele Pirro is 13th, with Lorenzo Savadori 15th ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Luca Marini. Only 20th Enea Bastianini, with the last two who will certainly have “saved” a bit in view of this afternoon’s long race as they are still recovering from their injuries.

In any case, with the sun shining on Mugello, it is unlikely that this morning’s session will be particularly significant for the choice of tyres, because the feeling is that the temperature will rise quite a lot between now and 2 pm, when the traffic lights will go out for the main race.