Remaining closed only for the Christmas holidays, the Autodrome, as every year, was involved in important works to make the track even safer, which according to the latest Dorna survey is at the top of the list of the most loved circuits on the MotoGP calendar.

The main intervention concerns the stretch of straight where increasingly higher speeds are reached every year and where in 2023 the absolute record of the entire MotoGP calendar of 366.1 km/h was recorded at Mugello with Brad Binder's KTM. In this area, steps are being taken to widen the escape route that runs along the straight for a total length of 450m.

Photo by: Mugello Circuit The works to widen the Mugello straight

The affected area concerns the entrance to Turn 1, San Donato, where the space between the track and the protections has also been increased with the consequent retreat of the service road. This work was necessary to guarantee maximum safety at the points of maximum speed considering the increase in the average performance of motorbikes and cars.

Other interventions concerned the entrance to turn 8, the iconic Arrabbiata 1. At this point an asphalted area was created that connects the track with the protection line. In total, 1,500 square meters of asphalt escape routes were added. At turns 3 (Poggio Secco), exit 9 (Arrabbiata 2) and 11 (Palagio) the curbs have been replaced with the latest generation models, FIA and FIM approved.

“The safety of a track is not something static. – declares Paolo Poli, Director of the Circuit – On the contrary, it is a continuous challenge to find solutions to reduce that minimum risk which – although residual – inevitably still exists in the practice of motorsport. The continuous studies and important investments that we have allocated are aimed at further raising the already very high standards of Mugello with the aim of allowing all the riders who frequent it (professionals and otherwise) to express their passion in an always up-to-date facility. 'avant-garde in security and an international point of reference'

Everything is ready, therefore, for the 2024 sporting season. The first appointment will be with four wheels on 22-24 March with the Hankook 12 Hours, followed by the Mugello Classic on 5-6-7 April. The month of May will host the Ferrari Challenge from 3rd to 5th. The key event with motorbikes is the weekend of 31st May, 1st-2nd June with the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Among the big news this year is the European Le Mans Series on 27-28-29 September. These are just some of the highlights of an exciting racing season.