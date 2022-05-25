The Italian Grand Prix and the Tuscan track have always been a special stage for two wheels, full of passion and history. Valentino Rossi’s privileged hunting ground for years – the Doctor won consecutively from 2002 to 2008 – at Mugello, however, all the greatest drivers in the recent history of sport have won: from Doohan to Stoner, from Pedrosa to Lorenzo, to Marc Marquez . To celebrate such a special event, we decided to immerse ourselves in a virtual lap of this mythical track, analyzing all the curves of the track which in 2020 also hosted the F1 Tuscan GP.

1 San Donato

The first corner after the main straight is on the right. The San Donato is the slowest corner of the entire track and forces a demanding braking, which can lead to decisive overtaking but also – in the event of excessive delay with respect to the braking point – to errors with serious consequences. The physicist is certainly very stressed in this section.

2 Luco – 3 Poggio Secco

The first left corner, the Luco, which immediately leads to an S, completed by the Poggio Secco, which enters the drivers on the second straight of the track and which also represents the highest point of the circuit from an elevation. Here on the first lap it can be difficult for the drivers to make their way through traffic. By remaining ‘bottled’ you risk losing ground from the top. Here, as in other sections of the track, the reactivity of the rider in moving around on the saddle plays a key role.

4 Mattresses – 5 Borgo San Lorenzo

Second S of the track, similar to the first in the type of approach, left-right. In some respects the Mattress is reminiscent of the Luco, but it is more open. The Borgo San Lorenzo, on the other hand, is complex above all for the setting and for the criticality of the exit. In fact, the following straight leads to the most spectacular and probably crucial part of the circuit: the Casanova – Savelli curves.

6 Casanova – 7 Savelli

You arrive at speed and jump downhill. First the Casanova, on the right, then the Savelli, on the left. The first element of difficulty is given by the change of slope at high speed, the second by the need to ‘stretch’ to find the right point of reference that allows you to tackle the curve well and – in case you are in battle with another driver – to risk overtaking.

8 Angry 1

Leaving the Savelli, after having leaned to the left, there is not even time to breathe. He continues to go down and push to get immediately to the first of the two Arrabbiate. We are in another of the key points of the track, as well as in the ‘lower’ area. This highlights the speed of decompression that pilots are subjected to. The Arrabbiata 1 is a curve to the right that crushes the rider’s body against the saddle, while the gaze is inevitably already projected to the Arrabbiata 2.

9 Angry 2

Here you reach half of the track, with the bike becoming more and more difficult to manage. The new curve to the right has a variable radius and altitude and puts a strain on the riders, who have already been forced to make a hard effort up to now.

10 Scarperia – 11 Palagio

Third consecutive right-hand bend, but this time the brakes need to be clamped. The Scarperia in fact imposes a powerful deceleration on the pilots due to its limited range. Above all, however, the curve represents the first section of a new S, completed in the bend to the left by the Palagio. A sort of gateway to what is the final stretch of the circuit.

12 Corrambee

Downhill hairpin, to the right, which leads the drivers to the two fast Biondetti corners. Here the pilot is forced to stay bent for long seconds, keeping his right knee very closed. Lactic acid starts making itself felt. Not only that: if you are fighting with an opponent on the last lap, you need to start thinking about where to try to make the last, desperate, attack.

13 Biondetti 1 – 14 Biondetti 2

The two Biondettis represent a very fast left-right that leaves you breathless. The stretch is technical and spectacular, but above all it is decisive, arriving just before the finish line. Tackling these curves well is necessary to be able to complete an important final lap.

15 Bucine

Body lying on the ground to face Bucine, the last corner of the circuit, the last difficulty but also the last opportunity to attempt an attack on whoever is in front. Infinite left-hand bend, the longest on the track, before the long straight to the finish line.