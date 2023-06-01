MotoGP Sunday at Mugello will be even more special thanks to an exceptional trio who for the first time on the Tuscan circuit will sing the national anthem on the premier class grid.

The honor will go to Il Volo, the famous musical group made up of two tenors and a baritone: Piero Barone, Ignazio Boschetto and Gianluca Ginoble. Winners of the Sanremo Festival 2015 with the song Grande amore; third in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015, the Il Volo artists were the first Italians to have signed a direct contract with a US major, Geffen.

The performance of these extraordinary tenors will be crowned by the performance of the Italian acrobatic team. The passage of the Frecce Tricolori over the Tuscan skies will dye the MotoGP grid green, white and red shortly before 2 pm for a great celebration dedicated to Italian excellence in the world, making the show offered on the track by the champions even more exciting. MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3.