Reawaken the passion. This is the slogan with which the 2023 MotoGP Italian GP at Mugello, set for the weekend of 9-11 June, begins the sale of its tickets. In fact, the countdown has begun for the pre-sale of tickets for next season’s Mugello GP, set for 19 December. From next Monday the ticket presale campaign will be active, both on the TicketOne platform and on the mugellocircuit.com website where it will be possible to consult all the offers.