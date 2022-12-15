The pre-sale of tickets for next season’s Italian GP begins on 19 December, with promotional offers for young people and women and attractive prices: lawn tickets starting from 55 euros, grandstand from 112
Reawaken the passion. This is the slogan with which the 2023 MotoGP Italian GP at Mugello, set for the weekend of 9-11 June, begins the sale of its tickets. In fact, the countdown has begun for the pre-sale of tickets for next season’s Mugello GP, set for 19 December. From next Monday the ticket presale campaign will be active, both on the TicketOne platform and on the mugellocircuit.com website where it will be possible to consult all the offers.
mugello 2023, many concessions
—
Sensitive to the economic situation of the moment and aligned with the main European circuits, the Mugello International Circuit offers many promotions to meet young people, women, IMF members and all the enthusiasts who crowded the grandstands and the hills of the facility every year Tuscan to recreate the well-known party atmosphere between engines, music, entertainment and shows.
mugello 2023, promotions for tickets
—
Here are the main offers for the 2023 Italian GP at Mugello:
- Lawn 58 daily: (Promo until 15 January) Friday 11 June: 28 euros for the whole day, with admission from 8 in the morning; Saturday 12 June: 39 euros for qualifying and the awaited Sprint Race; Sunday 13 June: 55 euros for the Moto3, Moto2, MotoGP and MotoE races. The pass for the two days, Saturday and Sunday, is fixed at 76 euros, 92 euros for the three days.
- Make way for young people: the age of the children is raised (from 13 to 15 years) who will have access to the lawn area at the symbolic price of 1 euro, subject to the purchase of at least one adult ticket. For children between 16 and 18 there is a reduced ticket of 20% for all types of lawn and grandstand tickets.
- Women promotion: a 10% reduced ticket on the lawn and all the grandstands is reserved for women.
- Motorhome promotion: it will be possible to access with campers for only 75 euros: the promotion is until 15 January 2023.
- IMF members, military and law enforcement: they can access with a 20% discounted ticket on the lawn and grandstands.
- A front row seat: promotion until 15 January for grandstand tickets, starting from 112 euros for the Materassi Laterale Grandstand, 132 euros for Saturday and Sunday season tickets.
- Night and day: to meet enthusiasts, holders of season tickets or Prato Night & Day tickets can access the circuit as early as 9pm on the day before the first day of validity of the ticket and stay overnight inside.
