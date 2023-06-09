MotoGP Mugello, the times of FP1

MotoGP Mugello, the analysis of the FP1

Alex Marquez sets the best time in the first free practice session at Mugello. The Spaniard, author of a 1:46.121beats Fabio Quartararo by 87 thousandths.

The second position of the Diablowith a Yamaha that apparently improved over the flying lap, an impression also confirmed by Franco’s seventh place Morbidelli (+0.279). Brad Binder (+0.104) and Marco Bezzecchi (+0.180) also did well, the two closest followers of “Pecco” Bagnaia in the drivers’ standings, third and fourth respectively in the opening weekend at the Scarperia circuit. In fifth and sixth place the two Ducatis of Prima Pramac Racing: Johann Zarco precedes Jorge Martin by only 26 thousandths. In the top-10 Maverick Viñales, Marc Marquez and Raul Fernandez.

In the rear, and who will have to conquer Q2 in the afternoon, Jack Miller (14th), the returning Enea Bastianini (15th) and Francis Bagnaia. The world champion, however, doesn’t ride on time tyres, evidently convinced that he can fix the standings in FP2. Luca Marini (18th), Joan Mir (20th), Miguel Oliveira (21st) and Aleix also have to get back on track I will espargaro (22nd). The latter crashed on his bike in training yesterday and arrived at the paddock with a noticeable limp. To make the situation even worse a fall, it is almost certain that the Spaniard will have to resort to painkillers to be able to compete this weekend.

MotoGP Mugello, live coverage of PL1

You can relive here our live coverage of the PL1 at Mugello.

The program

MotoGP is back on track at 3pm this afternoon with the second free practice session. It will be a very important session because it will outline the ten who will certainly fight for pole position together with the two best from Q1. But watch out for the risk of rain already present for this afternoon: the times obtained in FP1 could be very important. Tomorrow FP3 at 10.10 and immediately following qualifying, which will start at 10.50. The fight for pole will come alive at 11.15 with Q2. At 3pm tomorrow afternoon the Sprint, Sunday at 2pm the race. Of course you can follow each session with the live written on FormulaPassion.