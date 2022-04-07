The state of emergency declared by the government ended in April, and with it also the restrictions that made the last two seasons of the world championship different from usual. However, 2022 presents itself with an opening towards full normality and the Mugello circuit has decided to put tickets for the Prato on sale.

After a closed-door GP and others with a limited audience, the hills surrounding the Mugello circuit are finally filling up again, the scene of the Italian Grand Prix that will take place in the last weekend of May. From today on the TicketOne website it is possible to buy the various packages (TRIBUNA Poltronissima Pit Lane, Silver Pit Lane, Silver Biondetti, Centrale Bronze, Poggiosecco, Materassi, Tribuna 58), including the 3 and 2 day Prato pass, as well as the one for Sunday.

The sales include various discounts dedicated to women, young people and the very young: in fact with the presale you will have a 10% discount on the final price, but the promotion is valid until 17 April 2022. The presale is also open for VIP Hospitality Terrazza Gold and Terrazza Platinum, from which you can enjoy a breathtaking view of the circuit.

The Italian Grand Prix at Mugello therefore continues to represent a great celebration for fans, who have always filled the stands by coloring them yellow, hence the name “Mugiallo” which also appeared on a celebratory helmet by Valentino Rossi. In fact, the Doctor has always been a great protagonist and the most acclaimed driver on the Tuscan track. This year he will not be on the starting grid because he has now retired, but his presence will continue to be very strong throughout the Autodrome.

“After two difficult years, Mugello is finally back to open its doors to the public, a great protagonist together with the drivers on the track of a show that the whole world envies us. I am really excited that in addition to the stands there is the possibility of opening the lawn to the fans to create that glimpse of color and passion that has become a distinctive sign and symbol of Mugello. The warmth of the fans crowding the hills and stands of Mugello this year too will be an additional motivation to do well for the champions on the track. Fun is also guaranteed thanks to the extraordinary success that the riders and the Italian manufacturers Aprilia and Ducati are enjoying ”, said Paolo Poli, CEO of the Mugello International Circuit.