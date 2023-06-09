MotoGP Mugello, Marini will also be there

MotoGP is almost complete. Enea Bastianini officially returned and “Pecco” Bagnaia, Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez recovered – while gritting his teeth, there was also expectation for Luca Marines. The MotoGP medical team had wanted to postpone the go-ahead for the Mooney VR46 team rider to take part in the Mugello weekend in order to check the conditions of his right wrist under strain: after the first free practice session, Marini passed the medical tests .

The #10 had suffered a fractured trapezius bone during the Le Mans accident with Alex Marquez. The Ducati rider had immediately felt pain in his hands, luckily for him the nearly month-long break allowed for linear recovery, without forcing.

Marini will be able to take part as early as this afternoon (3 pm) in FP2, a session that will be fundamental for him, as he will have to earn a place in the top-10 without going through the forks of Q1.

The conditions of Espargaró

I wonder if Aleix will be there I will espargaro. The Aprilia rider crashed yesterday in training on his bike and suffered a severe contusion to his ankle. Returning to the pits even in tears, the # 41 then returned to the track, but a crash ended his session and certainly didn’t improve his physical condition. Intercepted in the paddock, the Catalan said: “It hurts, I can’t drive well“, but it is likely that he will grit his teeth, as Dr. Ángel Charte also suggested after visiting the pilot at the Medical Center. The only certainly absent among the official MotoGP riders at Mugello is for now Aleix’s brother – Pol – who however is now ready to return after the terrible accident in Portimão free practice: the KTM rider should return to Sachsenring in a week’s time.